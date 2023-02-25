How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in his career? PSG superstar's mind-numbing tally revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has enjoyed a glittering career. He has won almost every trophy he has competed for and scored many goals en route to doing so.

Hence, the question might arise: exactly how many goals has Messi scored? Let's take a look at the remarkable tally of the Argentine's professional career.

At club level, Messi has represented Barcelona and PSG. His career started as Blaugrana and Messi made a massive 778 appearances for the Catalan club. He amassed an extraordinary tally of 672 goals during his time at Camp Nou.

Messi is Barcelona's all-time record goalscorer and is also La Liga's highest-ever scorer with 474 goals to his name in 520 matches.

Lionel Messi's journey in Catalunya came to an end in 2021 when the Spanish giants were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. Messi joined PSG and has since made 61 appearances for the club.

Messi scored 11 goals in his first season with the Parisians and has scored 16 so far this campaign, taking his tally to 27.

Overall, Messi has scored 699 goals so far and the historic 700 club goal is just a matter of time. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more club goals than the Argentine. The Portuguese has scored 706 club goals.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

Lionel Messi's prolific goalscoring record transcended to the international stage as well. The La Albiceleste captain has represented his country 172 times during his career, scoring 98 goals.

He is the record goalscorer in the history of the South American country. He is the third-highest goalscorer in the history of international football.

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Iran legend Ali Daei are the only two players to have scored more goals on the international stage than Messi.

