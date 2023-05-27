How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for PSG? Exploring his stats as Parisians secure record 11th Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi scored as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 against Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27). The Argentine has now scored 32 goals for the French club in two seasons.

Considering his achievements at Barcelona, the tally might look a bit bleak. However, it should be considered that Messi has 35 assists for the Parisians, too. The game against Strasbourg was his 74th for the French club, and he could well have only one more game left to play for them.

Messi's strike helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time. They have 85 points from 37 games and lead second-placed RC Lens by four points with a game to go.

Lionel Messi has now scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 40 games across competitions for the Parisians this season. He had a turbulent first season, scoring only 11 and assisting 15 in 34 games. The Argentine, though, has regained his form this season.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier hails Lionel Messi

Since his arrival at PSG, Lionel Messi hasn't been able to convince everyone with his performances. Fans and pundits have often slammed the player for his lacklustre displays.

Manager Christophe Galtier, though, thinks otherwise. He had nothing but high praise for the Argentine. Speaking ahead of the Parisians' league clash against Strasbourg, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"I won't talk about last season. I can talk about what we've been through together since the start of the season. He's been flawless throughout the season in his investment."

He added:

"Leo is football. I've seen it every day in training and in matches. He has very interesting stats. I hear the remarks and the criticisms, but when you have just had a season like his, it is, for me, a performance. I find that he is having a very good season. People always expect a lot more, but it was much better than last season."

Messi's contract will be up in the summer, and he looks set to leave France. The 35-year-old, though, will leave the country as a two time Ligue 1 winner if this proves to be his last season at the Parisian club.

