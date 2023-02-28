How many individual trophies does Cristiano Ronaldo have? Al-Nassr star's list of accomplishments explored

Cristiano Ronaldo's list of individual honors is nothing short of extraordinary. The Portuguese footballer is widely regarded as one of the best in the history of football, and his impressive collection of awards and titles certainly supports this claim.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards, presented to the best footballer in the world. He won his first in 2008, and then won the award in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. The legendary striker has also won four European Golden Shoes, awarded to the top scorer in the European leagues.

Raj. @Scorseese Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Competitions :



UCL : 5 trophies (most goals)

Euro : 1 Trophy (Most Goals in Qualifiers and Competition)

Nations League : 1 Trophy (Top Scorer)

Super Cup : 3 Trophies



Overall 10 trophies and most goals in history of UEFA Competitions.



King of UEFA! Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Competitions :UCL : 5 trophies (most goals)Euro : 1 Trophy (Most Goals in Qualifiers and Competition)Nations League : 1 Trophy (Top Scorer)Super Cup : 3 Trophies Overall 10 trophies and most goals in history of UEFA Competitions.King of UEFA! https://t.co/NLFfynrRHt

In addition to these honors, Ronaldo has won four UEFA Best Player in Europe Awards, presented to the best player in European football over the previous season. He won the award in 2008, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo's success has also extended to the international level, where he helped lead Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Sheikh Hammad @RonaldoW7_



League titles won as team's top scorer:

Messi: 6 (La Liga)

Ronaldo: 7 (3 EPL, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)



UCL titles won as team's top scorer:

Messi: 3 (Barcelona)

Ronaldo: 5 (4 for Madrid, 1 for United) Now let's see who contributes more to the team's success:League titles won as team's top scorer:Messi: 6 (La Liga)Ronaldo: 7 (3 EPL, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)UCL titles won as team's top scorer:Messi: 3 (Barcelona)Ronaldo: 5 (4 for Madrid, 1 for United) Now let's see who contributes more to the team's success:⭐ League titles won as team's top scorer:🇦🇷 Messi: 6 (La Liga)🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 7 (3 EPL, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)⭐ UCL titles won as team's top scorer:🇦🇷 Messi: 3 (Barcelona)🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 5 (4 for Madrid, 1 for United) https://t.co/Icwyh2a4yZ

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has also won numerous team trophies, including three Premier League titles with Manchester United and one Champions League title. He won two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Ronaldo also lifted two Serie A titles with Juventus.

He has also won several domestic cups, including the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with Manchester United, the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid, and the Coppa Italia with Juventus.

Ronaldo's success has been recognized by FIFA, with the organization presenting him with two consecutive FIFA Best Player Awards. The Portuguese legend has also won four FIFA Club World Cup titles, once with Manchester United and thrice with Los Blancos.

UEFA Cristiano League @UCR7L Cristiano Ronaldo is the ONLY player in the entire football history to win -



5 UCL trophies

5 Ballon d'Ors

5 league Golden Boots

5 international top scorer awards Cristiano Ronaldo is the ONLY player in the entire football history to win -5 UCL trophies5 Ballon d'Ors5 league Golden Boots5 international top scorer awards https://t.co/bQISmHQGma

At 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down, and his list of accomplishments will continue to grow in the coming years. Whether playing for his club or for Portugal, he remains one of football's most dominant and influential players.

Ronaldo's list of individual trophies and team successes is a testament to his incredible skill, dedication, and passion for the game. With multiple Ballon d'Or awards, European Golden Shoes, UEFA Best Player in Europe Awards, and domestic titles across multiple countries, he has cemented his place as one of the greatest players ever to have stepped on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo could still receive League Cup winners' medal despite Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. After a falling out with Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr for a staggering £200 million deal.

Despite leaving the club under a cloud, Ronaldo may still have a chance to receive a League Cup winners' medal, as per Mirror Football.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United under a cloud but the forward could still receive a Carabao Cup winners' medal Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United under a cloud but the forward could still receive a Carabao Cup winners' medal 🏆 https://t.co/vhythDzDwW

Manchester United registered a thumping 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 February, to end their six-year-long trophy drought. They lifted their first trophy of the season at the Wembley Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will receive his medal despite not playing even a single minute in England's domestic tournament before his eventful departure.

Poll : 0 votes