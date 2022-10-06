"How many managers are not going to trust you?" - Thierry Henry suggests Chelsea star only has himself to blame for lack of game time under Graham Potter

Premier League legend Thierry Henry believes the onus is on Christian Pulisic to find a way to change his current situation at Chelsea.

Pulisic has started just once for the Blues this season and has aggregated a mere 183 minutes on the pitch in nine appearances across competitions. He was left on the bench for the entirety of their 3-0 win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

The American didn't enjoy a particularly great time under former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel either. Pulisic started only 21 of his 38 games last season, recording eight goals and five assists.

Speaking after the Blues' victory over AC Milan, Henry indicated that the winger's lack of minutes on the pitch cannot be down to the manager alone. The Frenchman said while on punditry duty for CBS Sports:

"How many managers are not going to trust you? It's got to be you at some point, so find a way."

Pulisic notably assisted his side's winner against Crystal Palace over the weekend. Henry urged the forward to produce such moments on a consistent basis and said:

"The other day Conor Gallagher came on against Crystal Palace -- yes I know he gave him the ball and Gallagher still had to score that goal that will go down as an assist -- but it's showing something. That's why Gallagher came on tonight because he scored against Palace away."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, "It is really worrying for the Americans"After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, @Carra23 and Theirry discuss Captain America with the World Cup fast approaching. "It is really worrying for the Americans" 😬After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, @Carra23 and Theirry discuss Captain America with the World Cup fast approaching. https://t.co/iRSWxF7J7s

The American will hope to get some game-time over the weekend when the Blues take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Chelsea sting AC Milan to get Champions League campaign back on track

Chelsea outplayed AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to pick up their first Champions League win of the season. It also marked the first instance of the team scoring thrice in a match this term in their 10th attempt across competitions.

Summer signing Wesley Fofana set the ball rolling in the 24th minute. The Frenchman scored with a composed finish amidst a scramble in the box after Thiago Silva's header was saved.

Another new arrival, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scored Chelsea's second goal 11 minutes after half-time, tapping home Reece James' superb cross. James himself got on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute, lashing the ball into the roof of the net from Raheem Sterling's assist.

The win, their second in three games under Graham Potter, took Chelsea to second in their Champions League group with four points from three matches. They will look to build on their most convincing display of the season when they take on Wolves this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes