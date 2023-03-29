How many Premier League titles have Arsenal won? Gunners' trophy stats revealed

Arsenal are on course to win the Premier League title this season as they hold an eight-point gap over second-placed Manchester City after 28 league games.

The Cityzens, who have 61 points to their name, still have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will face Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1, which could be a telling encounter in this season's title race.

Anything apart from a loss for the Reds at the Etihad would mean a significant boost to Arsenal's title hopes. One can't blame fans if they have lost track of how many league trophies the Gunners have won in their history.

Their last Premier League title win, after all, came 19 years ago in the 2003-04 campaign, where they finished the season without losing a single game. Since their inception in 1886, Arsenal have won the first division title 13 times, with their first triumph coming in the 1930-31 season.

They have won the league three times (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04) since the inception of the Premier League in 1992. Arsene Wenger is the only Arsenal manager to have won the league title during the Premier League era.

Mikel Arteta, who played 150 games across competitions as a player under Wenger, could soon join that list.

Manchester City defender claims all of Arsenal's remaining PL games are 'difficult'

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake is confident that the Premier League title race will drag on until the very end of the season.

The Dutchman told Sport Bible (h/t Football.London):

"I think all of Arsenal's remaining games are difficult to be fair. In some of our previous games, we dropped points to teams that people didn't expect us to drop points against. But they lost against Everton, too.

He added:

Every game in the league is so difficult. You can't relax at any second because teams will respond. I think it's going to go all the way to the end. The only thing we can do is focus on us and see how it goes."

Mikel Arteta's side lost 1-0 at Goodison Park on February 4 against an Everton side currently 15th in the table. The Gunners still have league games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City left to play.

Their most notable encounter will undoubtedly be against the Cityzens at the Etihad on April 26, whom they haven't beaten in the league since December 2015.

Poll : 0 votes