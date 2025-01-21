“How many times has he saved us?” - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes feelings clear as Robert Sanchez commits mistake that led to goal once again

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opened up about Robert Sanchez's error in their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues ended a run of five Premier League games without a win on Monday.

With the Blues leading 1-0, Wolves received a corner in the stoppage time of the first half. Sanchez tried to punch the in-swinger out but failed to make a proper connection. The ball fell kindly to Matt Doherty, who made no mistake in putting it in the back of the net.

This was Sanchez's fourth error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season. Only Ipswich Town's Arijanet Muric has had more (5). After the game, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about Sanchez's consistent errors and he answered (via The Guardian):

“Fourth mistake leading to a goal? And how many times has he saved us? I think more than four. No problem. Mistakes happen to him, to the strikers, central defenders, no problem. Robert is doing well.”

Chelsea went on to win the game via goals from Marc Cucurella (60') and Noni Madueke (65'). Sanchez, meanwhile, has kept just four clean sheets in 20 Premier League appearances this season. Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, he's made 41 appearances for the Blues, keeping nine clean sheets.

Enzo Maresca explains what Chelsea need to improve despite win over Wolves

The Blues came into the match against Wolves without a win in their last five Premier League games. This saw them slip out of the top four into sixth place. However, they regained the fourth spot with a 3-1 win on Monday.

They had 63% possession and made 19 attempts on goal with seven being on target as compared to Wolves' 4/9 attempts on target. After the game, Enzo Maresca explained what Chelsea still need to improve on as he said (via The Guardian):

“The performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled. They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season. We need to learn to manage these situations better.”

Chelsea are 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They are four behind Arsenal (2nd) and Nottingham Forest (3rd).

Next up, the Blues will face fifth-placed Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, January 25.

