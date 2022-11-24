How many times has Uruguay won the FIFA World Cup?

Uruguay are two-time champions of the FIFA World Cup. Their wins came in 1930 and 1950.

The South American giants lifted the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930 when they defeated Argentina by a scoreline of 4-2 in the final. The final took place at the Estadio Centenario.

Nikko @nikkotv_ Why does Uruguay have 4 stars on their 2022 World Cup jersey despite winning only 2 World Cups?



Along side their World Cup champions in 1930 and 1950, FIFA also recognised the gold medal win in 1924 and 1928 Olympics as professional World titles. Why does Uruguay have 4 stars on their 2022 World Cup jersey despite winning only 2 World Cups? Along side their World Cup champions in 1930 and 1950, FIFA also recognised the gold medal win in 1924 and 1928 Olympics as professional World titles. https://t.co/AVmFghjGfz

They faced Brazil in the 1950 final at the Maracana Stadium and won by a scoreline of 2-1 to lift the FIFA World Cup for the second time.

A semifinal appearance in the 2010 edition of the FIFA World Cup has been their best performance since they won the tournament in 1950. Diego Forlan was magnificent for his team in 2010 and scored five goals in the World Cup.

However, a 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands marked an end to their journey. Forlan and Co. also lost their third-place game against Germany by a scoreline of 3-2.

Uruguay manager Diego Alonso revealed his plans to fit Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez in the same lineup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Uruguay vs. Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Darwin Nunez.

Uruguay have a few superstar forwards in their ranks. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani all lay claim to a starting spot for the South American giants during the 2022 World Cup.

Diego Alonso recently spoke about his attackers, telling the media (via Mirror):

“With our strikers, our plan is to put a good performance together in the first game. We’re excited with what we can produce. They give us peace of mind. We have flexibility but we also have goalscoring opportunities, not only with our strikers but also with other players. We’re good defensively, logically this will make us a very competitive team.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Hoping he has a good tournament. Pellistri hasn't played a single minute of football for Man Utd this season but starting alongside Nunez and Suarez for Uruguay at the World Cup. That's insane!! 🤯Hoping he has a good tournament. Pellistri hasn't played a single minute of football for Man Utd this season but starting alongside Nunez and Suarez for Uruguay at the World Cup. That's insane!! 🤯🔥Hoping he has a good tournament. https://t.co/xXgg6uiiPs

Alonso added:

“When I say they are the best in the world, I’m talking about for me. They are my players, my children. They are probably not the best-behaved in the world. But they’re mine. That’s why they are the best.

"I’m not talking out of arrogance here. But of feeling. They are in exceptional condition. They’ve prepared themselves conscientiously. With the exception of one injured player, there’s not one of them who is not in his best form."

