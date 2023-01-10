How many trophies does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time and has won 41 trophies in his illustrious career for club and country.

For the majority of his career, Messi represented La Liga giants Barcelona before moving to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). At both clubs, the Argentine superstar has won multitude trophies to go along with various personal awards and achievements.

Signed as a teenager, he made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 17 in 2004. He soon established himself as a regular player for the team before his first major season in 2008-09 where he played a key role as the Blaugrana completed the treble. Announcing his arrival as a global superstar, Messi won the first of four consecutive Ballon d'Or awards in 2009.

Overall, the 35-year-old has won the Champions League four times, La Liga ten times, the Copa del Rey seven times, the Club World Cup thrice, the European Super Cup thrice, and the Supercopa de España seven times. After joining PSG in 2021, he won Ligue 1 that season and the Trophee des Champions in 2022.

On the international stage, Lionel Messi led Argentina to their 2022 World Cup triumph as well as their 2021 Copa America victory. He has also won the Under-20 World Cup, the Finalissima (2022), and an Olympic Gold Medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Messi seems 'happy to be in Paris' as contract extension talks begin

The forward is looking to extend his stay at the French capital, per sources.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that the club have started contract extension talks with Lionel Messi. The forward, whose contract is set to expire this summer, is said to be happy at the club.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said:

“There are discussions, the management of the club have exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension – I don’t know at what stage it is at. Leo seems to me happy to be in Paris.”

Galtier also added that any decision on the superstar must be made 'in relation to the club's project' as PSG look to compete in multiple domestic and continental competitions. Spanish outlet Marca reported that the forward will stay in the French capital for one more season, until the summer of 2024.

