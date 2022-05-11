"How much better does he make them?" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers his opinion on Erling Haaland's Manchester City move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's signing of striker Erling Haaland. The German admitted that the Norwegian makes City a lot better and is a good signing.

As per Sky Sports, Manchester City will pay Dortmund €60 million as Haaland's release clause.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

The Reds defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 10. Speaking after the game, Klopp said (via Evening Standard):

“How much better does he make them? A lot! Unfortunately he’s a really good signing. He is a beast. Unfortunately a really good signing.”

The Norwegian has 85 goals and 23 assists in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions. Hence, it is no surprise that Klopp labeled him a 'beast'.

City are already the league's joint highest scorer with Liverpool this season with 89 goals, having played a game fewer. It will be interesting to see if Haaland can add to these numbers as is expected of him.

Manchester City also signed Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window but he is still on loan at his parent club River Plate. He will join the Cityzens in the summer along with Haaland.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa to put the pressure back on Manchester City

As mentioned above, Liverpool beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. The Reds found themselves trailing after just three minutes as Douglas Luiz scored for the home side.

However, Joel Matip equalized just three minutes later to get the game back to square one.

Sadio Mane then scored a brilliant header in the second half after some stunning work by Luis Diaz to secure all three points for the Reds.

Aston Villa had some great chances of their own but weren't clinical enough, with Danny Ings being at fault for the majority of them.

The win took the Reds level on points with the Cityzens at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are second only due to an inferior goal difference (68-65).

City, however, have played one fewer match. They will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, May 11.

