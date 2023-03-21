How much did Chelsea get sold for? Exploring the Blues' sale amid Manchester United takeover rumors

Manchester United have reportedly been put up for sale by the Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005. With various parties interested in buying United, there have been numerous figures mentioned for a potential deal and Chelsea's recent sale could provide an estimate regarding the amount it would take.

The Blues were sold for a massive £4.25 billion to a consortium headed by American businessman Todd Boehly.

The purchase of the London club is not Boehly's first foray into the sporting world, as he is also a part owner of Major League Baseball side Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal occurred after the club's former owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the UK government for enabling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tenure of Manchester United's current owners, the Glazer family, has been controversial, with many fans voicing their unhappiness with the Americans.

Two parties have submitted bids to buy the Red Devils so far. One is Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, a Qatari politician and chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank. The other is the chairman and CEO of global chemical company Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Sun reported earlier that the Glazers have set a price tag of about £6 billion for the club. That mark would shatter the record for the most expensive sports team purchase in history.

Manchester United display interest in Chelsea star

The Red Devils are interested in Pulisic.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic could be on the move to Manchester United. Reports suggest that the American winger could leave Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order under manager Graham Potter.

The Red Devils earlier displayed an interest in signing Pulisic when he was ready to leave Borussia Dortmund, but he chose to join the London-based side instead. The 24-year-old has had a mediocre spell at Chelsea and a move away from the team could serve him well.

Chelsea would consider a bid in the region of £40 million for the winger, according to The Daily Express. United are keen to add more firepower to their attack after signing Antony from Ajax this past summer.

Poll : 0 votes