How much did Chelsea pay to hire Graham Potter as manager? Accounts reveal exact figure amid Blues’ struggles 

Chelsea spent a massive £21.5 million to lure Graham Potter away from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Potter was appointed by the Blues on September 8 and signed a five-year deal. The club's new co-owners (Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali) wanted a manager to oversee a long-term project.

The Englishman was their top target. He led a shortlist that also consisted of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim.

Potter was joined at Chelsea by several of his former staff at Brighton. Coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Billy Reid, as well as assistant recruitment chief Kyle Macauley, came to the Bridge alongside their longtime colleague.

The fee the Blues paid to prise Potter away from the Amex was a world record one for a manager. However, the English tactician's start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout has been testing.

Chelsea have won just eight Premier League games since Potter and Co's arrival. That means it has cost the club £2.7 million per win so far, per the Daily Mail. The Blues boss has the backing of Boehly, who more than supported him in the last transfer window. The west London giants spent £323 million in January, which is more than clubs from Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 combined.

Although Potter has the support of Boehly for now, he will need to start improving results and performances as fans become frustrated. He enjoyed his best game in charge when his side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, his men had picked up just two wins and lost six of their last 12 games across competitions before the Dortmund victory. They couldn't keep the winning momentum going on Saturday (March 18), as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw by Everton. Potter's side are tenth in the league and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points.

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf urges Boehly to sell Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount

Mount (above) could leave the Blues this summer.

Chelsea icon Leboeuf wants Boehly to offload Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in the upcoming transfer window. Both attackers have had difficult seasons for a variety of reasons.

Leboeuf told ESPN that he hopes the duo are sold to make room for Joao Felix to be signed permanently. The Portuguese attacker is on loan with the Blues from Atletico Madrid till the end of the season. Leboeuf said:

"Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Pulisic and Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent."

Pulisic has dealt with injury issues but has lacked form with just one goal and two assists in 24 games across competitions. Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk's arrivals have jeopardised his place in Potter's starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Mount has been the subject of speculation over his future with his contract expiring next year. Talks over a new deal have stalled, and he seems to be heading out of Stamford Bridge in the summer.

