How much did Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend spend on a shopping trip with friends? Georgina Rodriguez’s expenditure revealed in Netflix series

The glamorous lifestyle of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has always been a topic of interest to the media and fans alike. In the latest episode of 'I Am Georgina,' her Netflix docuseries, the couple's luxurious vacation in Sardinia was the highlight of the show.

During her break from soaking up the sun and playing in the sea, Georgina decided to take her friends, whom she affectionately refers to as 'las darlings,' on a shopping spree. According to CM Jornal, the group visited a store where the influencer updated her wardrobe and bought some presents for Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristianinho.

As they perused the designer collections, Georgina's friends were taken aback by the exorbitant prices, but this did not deter the Portuguese beauty. While she was eyeing a €5,000 euro tracksuit, she ultimately decided not to purchase it, much to the surprise of her companions.

However, this did not mean that the shopping expedition was inexpensive. In fact, the afternoon's expenditures totaled a staggering €27,515, demonstrating Georgina Rodriguez's penchant for luxury and extravagant tastes.

The second season of her docuseries debuted on Netflix recently, providing fans with an inside look at the life of one of football's most famous couples. With each passing episode, viewers can see firsthand the lavish lifestyle that comes with being part of Cristiano Ronaldo's inner circle. And as Georgina's latest shopping spree showed, no expense is too great for this glamorous couple.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo missed pre-season at Manchester United

Ronald's partner has finally shed light on the reasons behind the footballing superstar's absence from Manchester United's preseason tour in the summer of 2022. The legendary Portuguese forward opted to stay away from the team's travels to East Asia and Australia, citing family issues.

This was a tumultuous time for Ronaldo, who was struggling to come to terms with the loss of his baby boy and daughter Bella's hospitalization.

Georgina Rodriguez discussed the events, stating that Cristiano Ronaldo needed time to rest and process the situation that was unfolding at home (via Daily Post):

“Cris needed time to just rest and be with us. He needed to process everything that happened, the shock that happened. When Bella spent that week in the hospital, Cris hit rock bottom, life goes on, you push forward. Sometimes you don’t have time to think, but when you do, like anyone, it brings you down.”

The footballer was going through a challenging period in his personal life, and it had taken its toll on him.

