How much did the Glazers buy Manchester United for? Exploring details of purchase amid rumors of takeover

One of the most recognizable names in football Manchester United could soon be under new ownership as the Glazers have put the club up for sale. This would bring to an end their controversial ownership of the Premier League giants.

As a new chapter in the storied history of the club potentially opens, let's take a look at the details of the Glazers' ownership.

As per Metro, the Glazers have been a constant presence at Old Trafford since buying their first shares in United back in 2003. As owners, the American family notably oversaw a period of success when the club won five league titles, alongside a Champions League trophy, a Europa League trophy, and a Club World Cup.

However, their tenure has not been without controversy, with many fans unhappy at the level of debt that has been taken on by the club under their stewardship.

The Glazers' first major move came in 2005 when they launched a takeover bid for United that eventually saw them take full control of the club. This cost them almost £800 million, but much of it was based on massive debts, which the club has had to pay back over time.

Although Manchester United's colossal worldwide appeal has ensured impressive revenue sizes for the club, a noticeable chunk of that has gone to the owners. Over the years, the Glazers have taken out more than £1.1 billion from the club, including £743 million in interest payments alone.

Despite these financial concerns, the Glazers have continued to be one of the wealthiest families in football, with a net worth of around $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

They made their fortune through a variety of business ventures, including owning small properties in New York and investing in TV stations and banks. Their first entry into the world of sports came in 1995 when they bought NFL side the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for £122 million.

As United fans wait to see what the future holds for their club, one thing is clear: the Glazers' time at Old Trafford is potentially at an end. Whether this will be a positive or negative development for the club remains to be seen.

For now, all eyes are on the number of consortiums that could own Manchester United.

A look at the parties interested in buying Manchester United?

The question of who will be the next owner of Manchester United has been the subject of intense speculation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been touted as the frontrunner for some time now. However, it was on January 17 that the official declaration came from Ratcliffe's Ineos that they were interested in acquiring the club. In fact, Ineos went one step further on February 18 by announcing that they had submitted a bid.

But Ratcliffe's aspirations may be dashed as it emerged that a Qatari bid was in the works. The Daily Mail revealed that a group of affluent investors from Qatar were planning to table an offer for the club that they believed would outshine all others.

However, on March 10, fresh reports from Sky Sports indicated that the investment group from Qatar was not willing to be coerced into overpaying during the negotiations. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this high-stakes battle for Manchester United.

