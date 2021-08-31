How much did Manchester United pay for Ronaldo?

It's official. Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United. The club announced the signing of the club legend and one of the greatest footballers of all time today.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six years at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title and two FA Cups with the Red Devils before moving to Real Madrid on a deal worth £80 million.

Ronaldo signs a two-year deal at Manchester United

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United will pay €15 million ($17.73 million) + €8 million ($9.45 million) in add-ons to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international underwent a medical in Lisbon over the weekend. He has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils.

In the six years he spent at Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals and provided 62 assists across all competitions.

Ronaldo said:

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to be working with his former teammate. The duo played together for four years until the Norwegian retired in 2007.

Solskjaer is all praise for the new signing. He said:

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Manchester United fans are already in a frenzy and are celebrating the fact that they've signed one of the best players in the world for a bargain price. Ronaldo is a serial winner and Manchester United will benefit from having another leader in the dressing room.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith