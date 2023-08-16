"How much would Michael Owen cost these days?" – Ex-Manchester United star slams Chelsea for overpaying for Moises Caicedo

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has offered a critical opinion about Chelsea's decision to overpay for Moises Caicedo's signature.

The Blues shattered their own British transfer record to rope in Caicedo on a £115 million permanent move from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week. They have handed the Ecuadorian midfielder a lucrative eight-year contract with the option to extend for another year.

Earlier this January, Chelsea snapped up Enzo Fernandez for around £107 million, surpassing the £100 million Manchester City paid to sign Jack Grealish in 2021. They also secured Mykhailo Mudryk's signature in a move worth up to an expensive £86 million in the same month.

Speaking recently on Premier League Productions, Berbatov gave his two cents on the Blues' most recent transfer activity. He elaborated:

"I think the market is going crazy. How much would Michael Owen cost these days? Golden Ball winner. All seriousness, obviously, he is a massive talent. He is probably going to be even better for Chelsea in the team that Pochettino is building."

Berbatov, who spent four years at Manchester United, concluded:

"In my opinion, more than £100 million is just too much at the moment. You ask for this money and someone is going to give it to you. You take it, then sell the player. I think he is going to be a big hit for Chelsea."

Caicedo, who rose through the ranks of Independiente del Valle, is expected to start alongside Fernandez in Mauricio Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 formation. His tackling ability and fine work rate are believed to complement the Argentine's passing prowess and ball progression ability.

A right-footed tireless operator, the 32-cap Ecuador international shot to fame with his excellent performances for Brighton over the past two seasons. He contributed two goals and three assists in 53 appearances across competitions for the Roberto De Zerbi-coached club.

Chelsea close to signing another midfielder

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a final agreement with Southampton over the potential transfer of Romeo Lavia. They are set to splash an initial £53 million plus £5 million in add-ons to rope in the long-term Liverpool target.

Lavia, who joined the Saints from Manchester City for £12 million past summer, is currently in London to complete his medical ahead of his announcement as a new Blues player. The 19-year-old is likely to emerge as a great rotational option at the heart of their midfield.

So far, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit have snapped up six players apart from Moises Caicedo this summer. They have already splashed close to £300 million to rope in the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu and Robert Sanchez.