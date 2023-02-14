How much money could Al-Hilal spend on signing Lionel Messi? Report reveals astronomical figure which dwarfs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr move

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are willing to break the bank for Lionel Messi, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires later this year.

The Ligue 1 champions want the Argentine to continue in the French capital but there could be an offer from an unlikely suitor that he may not be able to refuse.

Al-Hilal are willing to offer him a whopping €400 to 450 million per season, double of what Al-Nassr are reportedly paying Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational move to the Middle East after the 2022 FIFA World Cup following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November.

Albiceleste News 🏆 @AlbicelesteNews Rudy Galletti: After Messi rejected the first offer, Al Hilal would now like to send a bigger offer again. The offer is still under discussion, but its internal assessment is that it will be double Ronaldo's salary with Al-Nasr, or about $400/450 million per season. [ @M30Xtra Rudy Galletti: After Messi rejected the first offer, Al Hilal would now like to send a bigger offer again. The offer is still under discussion, but its internal assessment is that it will be double Ronaldo's salary with Al-Nasr, or about $400/450 million per season. [@M30Xtra] https://t.co/Lp4JCykqwo

With a salary of over €200 million a year, the 38-year-old ace is also the highest-paid footballer in the world, while his arch-rival Lionel Messi ranks third with roughly €65 million.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could dwarf his long-time rival should he too swap the glitz and glamor of Europe for a stint in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal keen to bring him to Riyadh.

According to Foot Mercato, the 35-year-old is currently not in favor of a contract extension with PSG, although it's not completely ruled out.

Lionel Messi's return a boost for PSG ahead of Bayern clash

PSG host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Tuesday and Lionel Messi has returned to their squad.

Winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, he missed their Ligue 1 clash with AS Monaco on Saturday due to a minor hamstring problem but is now back in the fold.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! 🚨 Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! https://t.co/x69jB4Tljs

It's a huge boost for Christophe Galtier's side, who also welcome Kylian Mbappe into the mix as they look to avoid going out in the last-16 for the second year in a row.

Bayern, however, won't make it any easier for them, and will have revenge on their minds for getting knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season when the two sides last met.

PSG's recent form isn't motivating either, coming into the match on the back of consecutive defeats to Marseille in the French Cup and Monaco in the league. Either way, it will be a cracker of a match.

