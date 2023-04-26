How much money has Arthur Melo cost Liverpool per touch of the ball? Astonishing sum revealed amid midfielder’s struggles at Anfield

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has cost Liverpool a stunning £342,857 per touch since joining from Juventus on loan last summer. The former Barcelona player has played just 13 minutes this season and has been out of action with injury for the majority of the time.

Liverpool have the option to sign Arthur on a permanent deal, but are unlikely to go ahead with it. Jurgen Klopp's side agreed a €31 million option to keep the player beyond the end of the season, but his recurring injury issues have seen the chances of that happening fade away.

They have already paid £3.9 million to the Serie A side to get Arthur on loan. The Reds are also reportedly covering most of his salary, which stands at £98,000 per week.

The 26-year-old was signed to bolster the aging midfield on deadline day last summer, but has managed to get just 13 minutes under his belt.

Jurgen Klopp was excited to see Arthur join Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp had high praise for Arthur after the Brazilian joined Liverpool on loan for the season. He believes that the midfielder had good passing and speed on the ball and was going to help in the middle of the pitch.

He told the club's official website:

"What does he bring? He's a really good footballer – I think we all agree on that. He had a very exciting career already and still pretty young, so in the best age for a footballer or coming into the best age for a footballer. He gives rhythm, he can give rhythm, he's a really good passer, has speed with the ball, safe on the ball and, how I said, can demand rhythm, which is pretty important, really good in tight areas – all these kind of things. I like it a lot."

He added:

"And now, of course, it's like this, 'Why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn't work out 100 per cent at Juventus.' But I see that rather as a positive because the potential is, for sure, still there. We play obviously different to Juve and we all thought that could fit pretty well, so that's why I'm really pleased."

Liverpool are looking to rebuild their midfield this summer with Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and others linked with a move to Anfield.

