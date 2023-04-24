How much money will Georgina Rodriguez receive if she breaks up with Cristiano Ronaldo? Report claims to reveal eye-watering sum of fortune

According to Portuguese media, Georgina Rodriguez would receive more than 35% of Cristiano Ronaldo's fortune if the pair split.

Ronaldo has an estimated fortune of over $1000 million. It would mean Rodriguez would receive a sum close to 350 million if she ends up splitting with the superstar. There have been numerous reports that Ronaldo has grown tired of Rodriguez's antics and her arrogance.

Reports suggest that the pair could split, too. A psychologist, Quinton Aries, recently said on the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas (via MARCA)

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2017. The pair have two children co-parent three others.

Due to the length of their relationship and the fact that Rodriguez is also the mother of Ronaldo's two kids, she would receive a hefty compensation if a split happens.

Georgina Rodriguez made stunning claim about her marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to be married despite their lengthy relationship. Fans are super interested about the superstar couple's personal life and are also keen to know when the pair would get hitched.

Rodriguez, however, once claimed that she already feels married to Ronaldo. Speaking on her Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina', which has been viral on digital media, the model said:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have lived together in multiple cities since their relationship began. Following Madrid, Turin and Manchester, the pair now live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh following the Portuguese's move to Al-Nassr.

