How much does Neymar spend on haircuts, supercars and more? Detailed look into PSG superstar’s luxury life 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar is always on trend, having carved out one of the most admirable careers in history.

However, the Brazilian isn't just admired for his performances on the pitch. Neymar is known for his eye-opening haircuts and his flashy sports cars. He has money to burn, sitting fourth among the highest-earning footballers in the world, per Forbes.

The former Barcelona attacker has a net worth of $200 million. He trails his longtime teammate Lionel Messi. But what does he spend his fortune on?

Neymar has a mouthwatering car collection that stands at a worth of $4.5 million. This collection includes a Lamborghini Veneno, Aston Martin Vulcan, Maserati MC 12, McLaren 570S, Porsche Panamera Turbo, Audi R8 Spyder, and a couple of Mercedes AMGs.

The Brazilian has donned plenty of iconic hairstyles over the years. He styled a blonde mullet while representing Selecao at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and made history at Barcelona with a tight fro. But he spends a pretty penny on getting his hair done. The iconic attacker is said to spend €2000 on a haircut every month, which works out to €24,000 a year.

Neymar also owns multiple properties around the world. He has a €20 million priced house in Paris, having spent five years in the French capital with PSG. He also owns a bungalow in his home country of Brazil which is worth $2.5 million. The Selecao forward also has an estate in Beverly Hills that can be rented for $10,000 per night.

The PSG winger is also an avid watch fan and has a spectacular collection. He once bought watches worth $180,000. This led to a collaboration between himself and Gaga Milano. He wore a Gaga Milano Neymar Jr. limited edition watch when signing with PSG. The most expensive watch of his collection with Gaga Milano costs a hefty $2,245.00.

PSG line up Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish as Neymar's replacement

Grealish could replace the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. He is set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments. The Brazilian was in fine form prior to the setback, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Despite this, there have been doubts over the former Barca forward's future at the Parc des Princes. According to El Futbelero.us, the Parisians have grown tired of the attacker's constant injury issues and poor performances. They have decided to sell him at the end of the season.

Christophe Galtier's side already have a replacement in mind. City's Grealish, 27, is on the club's radar. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 36 matches. Reports claim that PSG think he can forge a formidable partnership with Kylian Mbappe. An offer of $96.7 million is being prepared for the English winger.

