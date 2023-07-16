“How much sh** can you write?” - Furious Jack Grealish slams reports suggesting he cosied up with 3 women on holiday 

Manchester City star Jack Grealish was furious with news outlet The Sun for a report on him. Grealish reposted one of their reports on Instagram story and blasted the outlet.

The Sun reported that Grealish 'cosied up' with three women during his vacation. They headlined the report, writing:

"JACK THE LAD Man City hero Jack Grealish scores a hat-trick as he cosies up to third woman on holiday after winning Champions League."

Grealish hit back at the reports, writing:

"Honestly man this paper. How much sh*t can you actually write. A woman on her hen do asks for a photo in a beach club in Ibiza and I said yes. Now this is your headline? If I say no to the photo you call me arrogant and rude but I have the photo then this is your headline???"

Jack Grealish spent his holidays in Ibiza after a stellar campaign with Manchester City. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble.

His partner, Sasha Attwood, meanwhile, spent her holidays alone in Italy as she explored various beaches.

Jack Grealish was very emotional after helping Manchester City win the treble

Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City as they won the treble last season.

He started the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan which the Cityzens won by a score of 1-0 at the Ataturk International Stadium in Turkey.

Speaking after the match, Grealish was very emotional as he said (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today I was awful, I don’t care though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff it’s so special."

"Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

He added:

“You think back to all the people that have helped you along the way and just seeing my family in the crowd there, it just makes me emotional.”

Jack Grealish, 27, has managed to find a new wrinkle to his game under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at Manchester City. Fans can expect the player to only get better with time.