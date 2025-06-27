How much will Cristiano Ronaldo earn every second after new contract at Al-Nassr? Details of staggering deal explored

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering new deal with Al-Nassr have come to light. As reported by Spanish outer AS, the Portuguese superstar's new deal surpasses the figures he received when he first joined the Saudi Pro League side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's previous deal at Al-Nassr was set to expire at the end of June and there were speculations that he could be on his way out of Al-Awwal Park. However, the rumors were finally put to rest when he signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay until 2027.

As reported by AS, Ronaldo will earn $468 million annually as per his new contract amounting to $936 million in two years. This means that he will earn $39 million per month, $8.9 million per week, and $1.288 million per day.

The 40-year-old's new deal will see him get roughly $53,666 per hour, $894 per minute, and about $15 every second. Al-Nassr will hope that their enormous spending on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will see them win silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been by far the most prolific attacker in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in 2023. However, trophies have eluded him in Saudi Arabia despite his best efforts.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 93 goals and produced 19 assists in 105 appearances for the Riyadh-based club till date. He has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 during his time at Al-Awwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to have full control over transfers at Al-Nassr: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be given complete authority on transfers at Al-Nassr as per his new deal. The veteran forward signed a two-year deal with the Knights of Njad to extend his stay at the club until 2027.

As reported by SPORTbible (h/t Santi Aouna), Ronaldo will have his absolute say on transfers in the upcoming transfer window. Following Stefano Pioli's sacking, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward will be given full authority over signings.

Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season after finishing second in the previous two campaigns. They made it to the Saudi Super Cup final but lost 4-1 against Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished top scorer in the Saudi Pro League over the last two seasons with 35 and 25 goals respectively. However, despite his best efforts, they were bettered by the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad respectively in the league.

