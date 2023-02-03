How much will Enzo Fernandez cost in FPL? New Chelsea signing valued less than ex-Arsenal flop

Chelsea's marquee signing Enzo Fernandez will cost fans just £5 million in the FPL. The Argentine midfielder is valued at less than Arsenal flop Willian.

Fernandez was recently signed by Graham Potter's team after a tug of war with Benfica throughout the January transfer window, The Blues finally agreed to pay €121 million for the player, the sum that was his release clause. The astronomical transfer fee made Fernandez the most expensive player in the history of British football.

Enzo Fernandez's performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for champions Argentina surged interest for him among top European clubs, including Chelsea. He was named the young player of the tournament as La Albiceleste were crowned the winners.

Despite his evident talent and hefty transfer fee, Enzo Fernandez would not cost fans a fortune in the FPL. The fact that he's valued less than Willian has come as a surprise to many.

Albanus 10 @Kiswili_10 Graham Potter will register Enzo Fernández and Joao Felix as the crucial UEFA List A.



Mudryk, Badiashile, Andre Santos, Dastro Fofana and Noni Madueke will be registered under the UEFA List B since they were all born after January 1, 2001.

Willian played the Blues and their cross-London rivals, Arsenal, during his career. In fact, he currently plies his trade for another London-based club, Fulham.

He made 339 appearances for the Blues, scoring 63 goals and providing 62 assists. His stint at Arsenal, though, was rather disappointing. Willian scored only one goal and provided seven assists in 37 games for the Gunners.

After a stint in Brazil with Corinthians, Willian is back in England with Fulham. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 15 games this campaign.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly excited to have Enzo Fernandez in team

Todd Boehly recently expressed excitement in adding Enzo Fernandez to the Chelsea team. He said (via GiveMeSport):

“In Enzo, we are signing a World Cup winner and one of the brightest talents in global football. We are excited to add him to Graham’s (Potter) squad, and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward. Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue!”

Fernandez also spoke about the move, saying:

“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch.”

Enzo Fernandez has four goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

