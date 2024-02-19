How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid? Reports emerge of PSG star's contract details ahead of summer move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will earn between €15 million and €20 million (plus bonuses) annually at Real Madrid, according to MARCA.

Earlier this month, transfer expert David Ornstein claimed that Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the ongoing season on a free transfer. Since reports of Mbappe's potential departure have come out, several top European clubs have been linked with him.

Among all the interested clubs, the 25-year-old is reportedly most likely to join Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. As per MARCA, the Frenchman has already signed a five-year deal with the club and will be their highest-paid player. However, he would still be taking a huge pay cut to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

According to the aforementioned report, Kylian Mbappe will earn a little more than Real Madrid's other top-earning players in Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and David Alaba. The Frenchman will earn between €15 million and €20 million plus bonuses.

MARCA have also claimed that the numbers can differ in case the club or Kylian Mbappe change their mind. On the other hand, according to talkSPORT, Madrid can offer the Frenchman a signing-on fee of €150m (£128.5m).

PSG are looking forward to signing €100 million star as Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Report

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, as per Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Frenchman is reportedly set to leave the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Leao, on the other hand, recently signed a new long-term contract with AC Milan, which would keep him at San Siro until 2028. The Rossoneri are, however, prepared to let him leave but are expecting an offer close to €100 million.

According to the Times, apart from Rafael Leao, Luis Enrique's PSG have also shortlisted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.