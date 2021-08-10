How much will Lionel Messi earn from his PSG contract?

Lionel Messi has agreed a whopping €35M a season deal to join PSG. Reports suggest he is set to become the club's highest earner after penning a two-year contract with an option year.

Neymar, who signed a new deal at PSG earlier this summer, was reportedly the club's highest earner. He inked a deal until 2025, which is said to be at €31 million a season.

...and here’s Leo Messi on the plane together with his wife Antonela, rumbo a Paris. Time to have medical and sign as new PSG player. ✈️🇫🇷 #Messi #PSG



Historical day. pic.twitter.com/cOrK1Aej1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Lionel Messi is currently on his way to France to officially complete his move to PSG. The former Barcelona star had hinted at a move to the Ligue 1 side during his final press conference at Camp Nou when he said:

"Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received lot of calls after Barcelona statement. We're talking about it. The photo with Paris Saint-Germain (players) was a coincidence, completely. I was there with my friends, we decided to take a photo... they told me: 'Come to Paris!' but it was just a joke, we were on holiday."

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, has now confirmed to La Sexta that the Argentine has agreed a deal with PSG. He said:

"Yes, Leo's gonna sign with Paris Saint-Germain today."

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Lionel Messi heads to PSG after 17 seasons at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona has come to an end as the club are unable to offer him a new deal. The Catalan side have blamed La Liga for not providing any help in registering their star man.

Lionel Messi held a press conference a couple of days back and said:

"I'm really sad because I didn't want to leave this club. I love Barcelona and I wanted to stay, my contract was ready. I did everything in my possibility to stay.

"My new contract was done. All done. I wanted to stay and when I come back from holidays, it was done...then it's how Laporta explained it. At the last minute, with everything with La Liga, it couldn't happen.

"There was no problem with Barcelona, really. I was ok with the club on every detail. We had an agreement on everything, I was convinced to stay at Barça... but it was not possible because of La Liga rules."

Lionel Messi was keen on leaving Barcelona last summer, but after Josep Bartomeu was replaced as the club president, he had agreed a five-year deal, with wages reduced by 50%.

