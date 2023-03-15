How much will Lionel Messi make from his animated series after Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bagged $10m from Netflix?

Lionel Messi will follow in the footsteps of longtime foe Cristiano Ronaldo by featuring in a new animated series about his life. The Argentine icon will partner up with Sony Music for the new audiovisual production.

The animated series is planned to document Messi's life through anecdotal episodes. It will cover his childhood growth, his illustrious playing career and his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner both made a staggering $10 million when they were featured in a Netflix docuseries. However, Lionel Messi looks set to eclipse that total. According to AS, the Argentine stands to earn a whooping €22 million if he chooses to stream on multiple platforms.

Messi has more leverage in negotiations due to winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker needs to decide whether he will do the voice for the series. He also needs to decide which streaming platform to use.

The La Abiceleste icon is looking forward to the project as he was an avid fan of animated series during his childhood. He said:

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters,” the soccer star said. “Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez's series was on Netflix. The latter's 'I am Georgina' is set for a second season which will be released on March 24. Fans will keep a keen eye out for when Messi's series arrives.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Kieron Richardson insists Lionel Messi is the better player

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Richardson has given his take on the debate. He insists that the PSG forward is better and this is because he lifted the World Cup. He told the Steven Sulley Podcast:

"They're both the GOATs.But if I had to pick one, then I have to pick Messi, even though I know Ronaldo, I've played with Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo."

Richardson added:

"When they pass away, they'll still be talked about forever, but just because Messi got that World Cup. It's a massive thing having that World Cup, because even before Messi had the World Cup, everyone was saying, 'yeah, but he hasn't won it yet.'"

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate is likely to never end. This is despite the latter cementing his legacy by winning the World Cup last December. Many have opposing arguments as to which of the two is the greatest player of all time.

Ronaldo has been a journeyman throughout his career, winning titles in Spain, England, and Italy. The Portuguese forward has won the UEFA Champions League five times. He has scored 709 goals and provided 225 assists in 958 club games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi became a Barcelona legend during his time at the Nou Camp. He won the La Liga title 10 times and the Champions League on four occasions. He has scored 707 goals and contributed 336 assists in 865 club matches.

Poll : 0 votes