How much will each Manchester United player earn if they win quadruple? Report reveals mouth-watering amount

Manchester United players will reportedly earn just under half a million pounds if they win the quadruple this season. The Reds won the Carabao Cup last month and are still active in all other competitions.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the Red Devils star pocketed £65,000 each for ending the trophy drought and lifting the Carabao Cup. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as they registered a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

The English publication claim that the players are in line to land another £85,000 each if they win the FA Cup and the Europa League. Erik ten Hag's side defeated West Ham United in the fifth round earlier this week to set up a quarterfinal clash with Fulham later this month.

The Red Devils also managed to edge past Barcelona and make it to the Round of 16 in the Europa League last month. They have been drawn against Real Betis and will face them next week at home.

The biggest bonus each Manchester United player could land this season is if they manage to overcome a 11-point deficit and win the Premier League this season. The Daily Mail report that the players will get £250,000 each - taking the total bonus to £485,000 for winning the quadruple.

Erik ten Hag is hungry for more trophies at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag penned an emotional letter to the Manchester United fans after they lifted the Carabao Cup last month. The manager thanked the fans, the staff, and the players for their support and believed it was the best start for them.

However, he has admitted that no one at the club is satisfied and are now hungrier for more silverware. He wrote:

"We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club. We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here. Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for Manchester United. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success."

The Red Devils take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this Sunday.

