How much will Sadio Mane earn compared to Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr? Exploring the Senegal superstar's wages in Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane is set to join football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. As he nears a move to the Saudi Pro League, the former Liverpool player's finances as part of his new deal have been revealed.

According to 90min, the Senegal international will earn a whopping £650,000 per week at his new club. This means that Mane will generate £34 million annually (via Sports Brief). However, the sum barely compares to what his new colleague, Ronaldo, earns in Saudi Arabia.

The former Manchester United striker makes a staggering £177 million per year (via Sports Brief). In 2023, Ronaldo was declared the highest-earning athlete in the world for the third time during his illustrious career by Forbes. The 38-year-old striker is now on top of the earnings ladder for the first time since 2017.

After spending just one season with Bayern Munich, Mane is all set to depart the club. He arrived from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €32 million (via transfermarkt).

After joining the Bundesliga outfit, the 31-year-old managed to make 38 appearances across all competitions. He scored 12 goals and provided six assists during his stay. Despite his short stint, Mane managed to win the Bundesliga last year.

Mane bids farewell at Bayern Munich as he closes in on a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Sadio Mane is set to undergo his medical this week as he closes in on a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Despite being temporarily left out after an altercation with fellow teammate Leroy Sane, Mane sends his best wishes to Thomas Tuchel's men.

According to Sky Germany, the issue played a part in the winger's departure this summer. The Senegal international was reintegrated into the set-up after serving his suspension in the club's Bundesliga tie against Hoffenheim.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mane said (via CBS Sport):

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

The former Liverpool player will now join European stars like Marcelo Brozovic, Ronaldo, and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr.