How much will winners and runners-up earn at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner with host nation Qatar set to take on Ecuador in the first game on November 20. The 22nd edition of the biggest football competition will see 32 teams compete for the coveted trophy.

Brazil have won a record five titles, followed by Italy and Germany with four apiece. Uruguay, Argentina and defending champions France have won twice apiece, while England and Spain have one each.

While winning the tournament is of immense pride to the victor and their country, the winning prize is substantial as well. In April, at the Doha Exhibition and Congress Center, FIFA revealed how much the teams will earn during the knockout stage of the competition (via MARCA).

The winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will get richer by €38 million, while the runners-up will pocket €27.27 million. The third and fourth-placed teams will earn €24.45 million and €22.64 million respectively. Meanwhile, the teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will earn €15.40 million, while the ones eliminated in the Round of 16 will get €11.7 million.

The likes of Brazil, Argentina and France have been widely regarded as the favourites for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will run from November 20 to December 18.

Is Lionel Messi set for final FIFA World Cup?

Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez has said that Lionel Messi will not be allowed to leave the team post the FIFA World Cup. This comes after the 35-year-old playmaker had said that it would be his last appearance in the tournament.

Speaking about Messi's comments, the Manchester United player told ESPN Brazil (via PSG Talk), albeit jokingly:

“How will this be Messi’s last World Cup? No, no he’s crazy; we’re not going to let him leave … We’ll go to war for him.”

Messi has played in four World Cups and came closest to winning the competition in 2014, when La Albiceleste lost to Germany in the final. The Argentina captain won the Golden Ball in that edition.

He will hope to help his nation win the World Cup this year and has been in prolific form this season. Messi has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 17 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

Argentina are touted as one of the favourites at the World Cup and will arrive on a record 35-game unbeaten run. They also won the 2021 Copa America and La Finalissima earlier this year.

