"How nice to see you again, Messi" - Ousmane Dembele makes GOAT claim after beating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Ousmane Dembele has hailed Lionel Messi as the GOAT after both men came face to face in the FIFA Club World Cup. The European champions were convincing 4-0 winners over Messi's Inter Miami in their Round of 16 meeting in Atlanta, booking their place in the last eight.

With his side 4-0 up in the second half, Dembele came off the bench to make his first appearance of the competition after battling with injury. After the game, the Frenchman expressed his delight at playing on the same pitch as his former teammate once again, hailing him as a history-maker.

"How nice to see you again, Messi, the best player of all time... I hope you continue to make history with Inter Miami as you did in the Club World Cup."

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to become the first North American team to defeat a European side in a competitive match when he scored the winner against FC Porto in the group stage. The Herons were clearly outclassed in the last-16 meeting but managed to put up a good fight, particularly in the second half, against the French giants.

PSG star Dembele exchanged shirts with Messi after the game, receiving the 38-year-old's complete kit, including his boots. He played on the same Barcelona team as the Argentine great for four years between 2017 and 2021 before Messi left for PSG. He followed in his footsteps two years later, joining the French outfit from Barcelona, as well.

Dembele makes timely PSG return in win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

PSG ace Ousmane Dembele has made his return to action for the French giants, appearing in their 4-0 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The France international featured for the first time in the FIFA Club World Cup, having been injured since before the tournament began.

Dembele has been back in full training for over a week and was fit to feature against Seattle Sounders in his side's last group game. He was held back to avoid any rushing before coming off the bench for Joao Neves in the second half of the game against Inter Miami.

Luis Enrique's side will no doubt be boosted by the return to action of the 28-year-old, who is among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this year. They will face fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the competition and will need every bit of firepower they can get.

