How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed Manchester United's transfer policy

These were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words when he was appointed as Manchester United's full-time manager:

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term. From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honor to be a Manchester United player and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience."

When Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager, Manchester United was 6th in the Premier League table and 11 points behind 4th placed Chelsea. The atmosphere in the dressing room was toxic, to say the least, with many players still scarred from Jose Mourinho's reign.

The Norwegian guided Manchester United to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in his first season, beating PSG in the process. In his first full season as manager, United returned to the top four only behind City and Liverpool.

The following season saw United improve further as they took 2nd and it was the first time they had finished in the top four in two successive seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

Part of the credit for the improvement at Manchester United under Solskjaer has to be given to the club's transfer policy in recent seasons. For the first time since Sir Alex left, United had a particular profile of the players they wanted.

They went for young, British players with lots of potential. Players who can carry the club for the next decade.

Solskjaer has been an encouraging figure in guiding United back to former glories

Manchester United's transfer dealings under previous managers were haphazard and scattergun

Far too often, they were being messed around by clubs and agents who were taking advantage of United's financial strength. In the past, they were burnt by the transfers of players like Alexis Sanchez, Di Maria and Schweinsteiger.

The main problem that United faced was not having a Sporting Director in charge of transfer dealings and contract negotiations. The club's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward, an accountant and investment banker, was the man in charge of transfers.

It is simply unacceptable for a club like Manchester United to have a man with no experience in the footballing side of things to be in charge of transfer dealings.

Alexis Sanchez was a prime example of the club's shortcomings in the transfer market. He was bought via a swap deal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way. Even though the club already had two left-wingers in Rashford and Martial, they went for Sanchez.

To make matters worse, he was given a £400,000 a week contract. It completely destroyed United's wage structure as other stars began asking to be paid as much as him for contract renewals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined his preferred recruitment profile for Manchester United from the very start

But in Solskjaer's first window, he signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. All of them have made a positive impact on the side.

Daniel James was signed for just £15 million and made a huge 46 appearances in his first season, though he was a squad player in his second. Both Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have cemented their places in the side and Solskjaer has made Maguire the club captain as well.

Solskjaer made the most important signing of his managerial career when he signed Bruno Fernandes, who has been the heartbeat of the club ever since he joined. He has played a vital role in ensuring United finish in the top four in the last two seasons.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have evolved their transfer structure and recruitment profiles to strike a balance

Good recruitment continued as they signed Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellestri. Cavani was a revelation, as the Uruguayan scored 17 goals in his debut season. Telles was signed to provide competition for Luke Shaw and he did his job when called upon.

Both Pellestri and Diallo are signings for the future by Solskjaer. The only disappointment has been Van de Beek, who still hasn't settled in at United but has undoubted potential to succeed at Old Trafford.

John Murtough (L) and Darren Fletcher (R)

The club have now appointed John Murtough as footballing director and club legend Darren Fletcher as technical director. The results have been instantaneous as the club have already completed the purchases of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, both being Solskjaer's top targets.

The improvements are there to be seen in front of all of us. But it's time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver and make Manchester United great again.

