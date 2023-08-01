“How proud I am of myself” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares happiness as she alludes worldwide popularity

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez alluded about her worldwide popularity as the model posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

Rodriguez has become a social media sensation since her association with Ronaldo in 2016. She has amassed more than 50 million Instagram followers.

As a result of her popularity, Rodriguez often collaborates with several lifestyle brands on social media. Moreover, the model has also become a household entity following the release of her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina'.

The series has two seasons, and a third is being recorded. Hence, Rodriguez's popularity is on the rise. The model has now took to social media to write on her Instagram story:

“How proud I am of myself. Thank you God.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spoke about most important lesson to give to her kids

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are high-profile celebrities. While the footballer has been one of the biggest global stars for the last two decades, Rodriguez has been in the limelight since becoming Ronaldo's partner.

Given their popularity and influence, they're blessed with immense fame and fortune and also a life of material abundance. Nevertheless, Rodriguez reckons it's important to instill a mentality of non-materialism in her kids.

She said in one of the episodes of her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina' that shiny and expensive things are not everything in life as the model said:

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace.

"I want them to connect. It’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature, and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Despite their tremendously wealthy life. both Ronaldo and Rodriguez come from humble beginnings. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising to see the Portugal captain's partner having such a mindset.