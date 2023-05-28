How did PSG fans react to Lionel Messi as Argentine superstar scores crucial goal against Strasbourg to help team retain Ligue 1 title?

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27). That was enough for the Parisians to secure their 11th league title, a competition record.

Messi scored his 21st goal of the season, 16th in the league, with the strike. Fans didn't jeer him after the latest goal, according to 90min. The Argentine superstar has endured their wrath this season at the Parc des Princes.

However, no such incident took place during the away clash at Strasbourg. PSG now have 85 points from 37 games and an unassailble four-point lead over second-placed RC Lens with a game to go.

Messi, meanwhile, might play only one more game for the Parisians. His current contract runs out in the summer, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to renew it.

Lionel Messi wins second Ligue 1 title with PSG

While Lionel Messi's time at PSG might be coming to an end, he won his third trophy with the club, his second league title. The Parisians were the league champions in Messi's first season at the club, too.

Messi has now won 43 trophies during his legendary career. He's level with Barcelona legend Daniel Alves as the most decorated player in the history of the game as the records keep coming for the little magician.

He won ten La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles with Barca, among many other trophies. Messi has also won the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup at the international level.

He won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 in France. The Argentine, though, could be set for a new challenge next season. He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal touted as the most likely destination.

