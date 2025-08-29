"How's the Ballon d'Or campaign going?" - Liverpool fans mock Trent Alexander-Arnold as he's dropped from England squad

Liverpool fans have reacted with messages of mockery to the news of Ballon d'Or hopeful Trent Alexander-Arnold failing to make the England squad for next week's internationals. The Real Madrid man was not included in the Three Lions squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September. Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in somewhat acrimonious terms in the eyes of the Reds faithful this summer after joining Real Madrid. Los Blancos only had to pay a small fee to sign the England international after he ran down his contract at Anfield. The actions of the right-back appeared to anger the club's fans, leading them to boo him in the final games of the 2024-25 season. They took the news of his omission from the England squad for their first two World Cup qualifiers as an opportunity to make fun of him. A number of them took to X to poke fun at the right-back.A fan mocked the Englishman for his Ballon d'Or ambitions.&quot;Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped by Real Madrid and now the England squad. How’s the Ballon d’Or campaign going?&quot;, they asked. - @AnfieldRd96LINKTrent Alexander-Arnold dropped by Real Madrid and now the England squad. How’s the Ballon d’Or campaign going?Another fan simply laughed at his omission from the squad.&quot;Trent left out of the England squad 😂😂😂😂😂&quot;, they mocked. Elliot Abrahamsson 🇸🇪 @ElliotAbrahams2LINKTrent left out of the England squad 😂😂😂😂😂A fan aimed a sarcastic remark in the direction of the defender.&quot;Good start Trent buddy&quot;, they wrote.Murtz 🇵🇸 @murty_rashidLINKGood start Trent buddyAnother fan made fun of the outcome of his transfer to Real Madrid from Liverpool.&quot;Great move to Madrid Trent, is the grass greener now 🤣🤣🤣🤣&quot;, they asked.HRPuffandstuff 2 @HRPuffandstuff2LINK@SkyFootball Great move to Madrid Trent, is the grass greener now 🤣🤣🤣🤣A fan insinuated that Alexander-Arnold's absence is a good thing.&quot;No Trent Alexander Arnold in that England call up, the world is healing&quot;, they posted.BABA HAFUSA 🇳🇬 @Tunde_T6LINKNo Trent Alexander Arnold in that England call up, the world is healingAlexander-Arnold shared in an interview in 2024 that he hopes to become the first full-back in history to win the Ballon d'Or. The 26-year-old did not make the 30-man shortlist of nominees for the award this year. Three of his league-winning teammates at Anfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah were nominated for the award. England boss Thomas Tuchel has opted to pick Reece James, Djed Spence, and Tino Livramento ahead of the Real Madrid star due to form this season. Alexander-Arnold appears to have lost his place in the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu to club captain Dani Carvajal. Journalist tips Liverpool ace for Ballon d'Or gloryThe Athletic journalist James Pearce has tipped Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or this year after a sensational season with the Reds. The 32-year-old was nominated for the award after helping his side claim the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. Pearce shared with The Athletic that he believes this year is Salah's best chance of claiming the prestigious award. He pointed to the Egyptian forward's decisive role in the Reds' title triumph as a key factor in the Ballon d'Or race. &quot;If Salah's going to win the Ballon d’or, this'll definitely be his year. He played decisive role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph&quot;, he shared (via foot-africa.com).Mohamed Salah won the Premier League's Golden Boot with 29 goals and also claimed the Playmaker award after registering 18 assists. He is one of four Liverpool stars on the list of nominees alongside Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexis Mac Allister.