“How’s your dad?” – Manchester United fans troll Erling Haaland with hilarious chant during derby win

Manchester United fans trolled Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during their side's 2-1 win over their cross-city rivals in the derby in the Premier League on Saturday (January 14). The Old Trafford faithful chanted about the Norweigan's father Elf Inge and legendary former Red Devils captain Roy Keane.

City took the lead in the 60th minute when Jack Grealish headed in Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant cross. Erik ten Hag's side responded through Bruno Fernandes' contentious 78th-minute equaliser.

Old Trafford was sent into a frenzy only three minutes later when Marcus Rashford scored a stunning winner. Haaland was quiet throughout the clash, failing to impact the game significantly.

He had to endure chants about his father, former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, who has a long-standing rivalry with Manchester United legend Roy Keane. The Red Devils fans chanted (via Samuel Luckhurst):

"Haaland, Haaland, how's your dad?"

They then chanted:

"Keano, Keano."

The former Premier League duo are synonymous with the Manchester derby following an infamous incident that occured between them in 2001. The Irishman sought revenge over Elf Inge after he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a tackle in 1998.

Keane snapped during United's clash with City at Old Trafford in 2001. He intentionally injured the Norweigan before standing over him in one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history. The legendary Irish midfielder was sent off following the incident.

The derby clash between the two sides today (January 14) wasn't quite as feisty. However, it was Ten Hag's side that stole the spoils as they moved to within a point of City (39) in third place after 18 games.

Erling Haaland's performance was one to forget against Manchester United

The City striker failed to impact the Manchester derby.

Erling Haaland struggled in Manchester United's 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City. The Norweigan has been scintillating since joining Pep Guardiola's side in the summer, scoring 27 goals in 24 games across competitions.

However, he failed to get a foothold in the game at Old Trafford. He had two shots, one of which was blocked, while the other was off-target. The aerial threat the imposing striker usually poses was nonexistent on the night.

It's a rarity that a player's form is questioned if they have failed to score in two games. However, the prolific form the former Borussia Dortmund frontman has been in this season has led to many expecting him to impact the Manchester Derby, which wasn't to be.

Next up for City is the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad on Thursday (January 19). Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace a day earlier.

