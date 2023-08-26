“How someone can be this good yet still waste his career” – Real Madrid fans salute Kylian Mbappe for his stunning display in 3-1 PSG win over Lens

In a match that signaled the first win of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s season, Kylian Mbappe was the man Real Madrid fans had their eyes on, and for good reason. The French sensation was at his dazzling best in PSG's emphatic 3-1 victory over Lens.

Starting for the first time this season after a well-publicized squabble over his potential departure from the Parisian squad, Mbappe wasted no time proving his mettle.

Earlier in the match, Marco Asensio had swung the momentum in favor of PSG, nailing a sublime, curling kick just before the halftime whistle. A deft touch from a defender didn't deter the ball from snuggling into the bottom corner. While Asensio set the stage, it was Mbappe who stole the limelight.

Emerging in full form, Mbappe amplified PSG's lead with a first-time strike that could only be described as electric. Unleashing a rocket into the top corner, he left no chances for the Lens goalkeeper. He wasn't done there, as he found the back of the net again in the dying moments of the game.

Lens managed to register their lone goal thanks to Morgan Guilavogui, who managed to ripple the net with the final kick of the contest. Although the scoreboard marked a consolation for Lens, the day unequivocally belonged to Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain.

This powerhouse of a forward had already given a teaser of his form when he came off the bench to score against Toulouse the previous week. In this match, he was a constant thorn in Lens' defense, producing the most thrilling attempts for PSG.

The impressive outing didn't go unnoticed by fans of Real Madrid—a club that has been reportedly smitten with the Frenchman for years. They took to Twitter to express their excitement, openly admiring Kylian Mbappe's performance. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Kylian Mbappe's contractual tango with PSG continues to spark Real Madrid speculation

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has decided to stick with the Parisians for the 2023-24 season. While the air is thick with speculation about his next move, whispers about an eventual free transfer to Real Madrid next summer are getting louder.

Only yesterday, the buzz was all about a new contract extension being offered by the Parc des Princes hierarchy to Mbappe. Negotiations seemed to be in full swing, fueling speculations that the French wonderkid might actually be anchoring his ship at the Parisian harbor for an extended stay.

However, journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon (via MadridUniversal) reported that Kylian Mbappe has effectively turned down the contract extension offer. This move implies that his compass still points toward an exit next summer, and it could potentially be for Real Madrid