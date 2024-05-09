"How Spurs can you get?" - Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star hilariously claims former club infiltrated Bayern Munich amid their loss to Real Madrid

Jamie O'Hara has jokingly blamed Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich's demise this season which hit a new low after Real Madrid knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's men lost 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) at the Santiago Bernabeu in a controversial clash last night (May 8).

Bayern will end the season trophyless for the first time since 2012. The Bavarians surrendered their stranglehold of the Bundesliga title to unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen. They were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by minnows Saarbrucken FC in the second round.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier arrived at the Allianz Arena this season but look to have brought the Spurs curse with them. Neither won any trophies with the Lilywhites and they won't pick up silverware with their new club this season.

O'Hara could only laugh at Bayern's trophyless campaign and joked that Tottenham had infiltrated the Bundesliga giants. The former Spurs midfielder told Grosvenor Sport:

"Spurs have infiltrated Bayern Munich. It's the most Spursy thing I think I've ever seen. Out of all the years I've ever watched Bayern Munich, them winning trophies, them dominating in Germany, them (enjoying) a trophy-laden season every season."

The English pundit alluded to Kane's €95 million arrival last summer and Dier reuniting with him in January:

"Harry Kane and Eric Dier turn up and they don't win a trophy! How Spurs can you get? It's the most Spurs thing I've ever seen in my life. It's unbelievable. Spurs must sit there and think 'God, how's that happened?'"

Kane has shone since joining Bayern Munich, registering 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 games across competitions. Many felt a move to the Allianz Arena almost certainly guaranteed him trophy success.

However, the England captain kickstarted his Bavarian career with a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. That was the start of his side's failure to win a trophy this season.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane reportedly nearly joined Real Madrid from Tottenham

Carlo Ancelotti wanted Harry Kane at Real Madrid.

Kane was one of Europe's most-wanted strikers last summer despite Tottenham showing eagerness to keep hold of him. The Lilywhites' all-time top scorer was heavily linked with Manchester United before joining Bayern Munich. Real Madrid also showed an interest after Karim Benzema opted to leave the Bernabeu.

Relevo (via 90min) reports that Los Blancos decided not to sign Kane because it interfered with their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti wanted the English superstar to replace Benzema but Madrid president Florentino Perez turned down his request.

Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid this summer once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. Ancelotti's side have fared well without a blockbuster No.9 as Jude Bellingham has stepped up to the plate in a No.10 role.