"How do you not start your best player?" - Chelsea fans fume as key player is benched for UCL clash against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have angrily reacted to Mateo Kovacic starting on the bench in their huge UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. The two clubs clash in the first leg of the quarter-final of the competition at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 6 March.

The Croatian recently returned from injury and was a second-half substitute in the demoralizing 4-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last Saturday.

He was expected by many to come back into the starting XI alongside N'Golo Kante for the game against Madrid. However, he only makes the bench as Jorginho starts over him.

The news has been met with huge backlash from Chelsea fans who are questioning Thomas Tuchel's decision.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter over the release of the starting XI for the huge Champions League clash:

🇬🇧 NYG (0-0) CFC🌟CHELSEA CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE🌟 @DhilanPatel12 @ChelseaFC Love the lineup. Feel for kova. Our best midfielder this szn. Deserved to start this game. Hope to see him off the bench. Cmon Chelsea let's rebounce from weekend blip horror performance. Let's Defend our Crown @ChelseaFC Love the lineup. Feel for kova. Our best midfielder this szn. Deserved to start this game. Hope to see him off the bench. Cmon Chelsea let's rebounce from weekend blip horror performance. Let's Defend our Crown https://t.co/5thfqIfXVo

Sam @samchild @MaccaSport @ChelseaFC I’d have had Kovacic over Jorginho, but other than I agree @MaccaSport @ChelseaFC I’d have had Kovacic over Jorginho, but other than I agree

🇰🇿 @branojr Kovačić is still our best midfielder it’s just that he doesn’t have the same connection with Kanté like J5 does crap situation to be in for Tuchel tbh Kovačić is still our best midfielder it’s just that he doesn’t have the same connection with Kanté like J5 does crap situation to be in for Tuchel tbh

Dubois @CFCDUBois Kovacic is our best midfielder & the fact we can’t fit him in to our best side due to balance just shows that a DM is priority this summer. Kovacic is our best midfielder & the fact we can’t fit him in to our best side due to balance just shows that a DM is priority this summer.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Wow, Kovačić doesn’t start. I trust Tuchel all day but this has been one smile gripe I’ve had for a little while now. Kova is the best player of him, Jorginho & Kanté these days. I get the allure of those guys even on their current form but don’t get Mateo’s continued exclusion. Wow, Kovačić doesn’t start. I trust Tuchel all day but this has been one smile gripe I’ve had for a little while now. Kova is the best player of him, Jorginho & Kanté these days. I get the allure of those guys even on their current form but don’t get Mateo’s continued exclusion.

Why has Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Jorginho and N'Golo Kante over Mateo Kovacic?

Jorginho starts ahead of Kovacic this evening

The dissatisfaction from Chelsea fans over the news has merit given the season Kovacic has had for the Blues.

The Croatian has been one of the finer performers under Tuchel this season with two goals and five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Kante and Jorginho are two of the Premier League's best midfielders but Kovacic perhaps offers more on the ball and will know all about Real Madrid. The midfielder joined Chelsea from Los Blancos in 2019 on a permanent deal, having spent the previous season on-loan.

Tuchel spoke ahead of the game over the talent Kovacic possesses, telling reporters (via Football.London):

"I think he is still completing it. He looks like a wonderkid in training in some exercises. Today he had an oustanding training session and is a fantastic character. A lovely guy, a humble guy, and so interested in sports. He's so happy to train and deliver for the team. It's a true pleasure."

He continued:

"Even at Real Madrid, I was aware of his talent and I felt there was a next step coming. I am very happy that he is my player and plays a lot this season. He is crucial to us on the pitch and off the pitch in the way he behaves."

Despite Kovacic's absence from the starting XI, Blues fans will be encouraged by last year's result against Real Madrid. They beat the La Liga leaders in both legs of their semi-final encounter with the Spanish side before going on to win the Champions League.

