"How is he starting?", "Bringing the vibes down in that line up" - Fans question Liverpool star's inclusion in XI for EFL Cup final against Newcastle

Liverpool have announced their lineup to face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup tonight (March 16) and fans aren't happy to see Diego Jota in it.

The Reds will be competing at the Wembley showpiece today for their first trophy of the season, and a first under Arne Slot too. The Dutchman has enjoyed a good first season with the club so far since replacing Jurgen Klopp as the permanent manager last summer, but winning the trophy would cement it further.

He has put out a strong lineup with most of the first-team stars featuring, but Jota's inclusion has puzzled fans. The Portuguese forward has struggled with some injury issues this season and largely played a substitute role under Slot.

Out of his 28 appearances in all competitions this season, Jota has started only 16, including two in the Carabao Cup. But fans aren't impressed to see his name in the lineup.

Many of them took to X to express their disapproval. Here are some of the best reactions:

A verified X user called Geezy tweeted:

Another Liverpool fan Laura wrote that Jota is negatively hurting the vibes ahead of the kick-off:

"Jota bringing the vibes down in that line up."

An X account called Kennedy appeared frustrated, as he wrote:

"Why is jota start for God’s sake, slot nr dy learn."

Ciaran tweeted:

Another Liverpool fan Mark Thomas also expressed his amazement at seeing Jota start for the big game tonight:

Liverpool play Newcastle United for the Carabao Cup finals at Wembley tonight at 18:00 CET.

Liverpool aiming for an 11th Carabao Cup trophy

Liverpool are the most successful side in Carabao Cup history with 10 trophies. Now, the side aims to go one better by adding another medal from the competition tonight.

This marks their third appearance in the final of the last four years, as the Reds have witnessed a revival in the cup lately after going a decade without any success.

Interestingly, they had faced Newcastle a few days ago in the Premier League, winning 2-0. However, the dynamics here are different. Also, the Reds suffered a shock Champions League exit on Wednesday after losing to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties in the Round of 16.

