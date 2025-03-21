"How he's still playing idk" - Fans question star's inclusion in England XI as Thomas Tuchel names his first lineup as Three Lions boss

England fans online are having a debate over Kyle Walker’s inclusion in the starting XI as Thomas Tuchel revealed his first lineup as Three Lions manager. The veteran defender earned a starters’ nod in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday despite recent struggles on the club level.

In January, Walker joined AC Milan on loan from Manchester City, but has struggled to adapt to Serie A. His league form has been up and down. He was outshined by Lazio in a 2-1 loss earlier this month, and was hooked at half-time.

With Walker selected to face Albania, the focus will be on him to prove his selection is warranted. A strong performance could go some way to silencing critics, but more struggles would only increase the scrutiny on Tuchel’s fledgling reign as England manager. The right-back's inclusion has troubled the fans, who made comments on social media like these:

"how's walker still playing idk" a fa swrote.

"if kyle walker starts you may as well be handed a free 3 points" a third mocked.

"Southgate gone but Walker still starting…" this fan was annoyed.

"You man are tuning in for this? I'd rather enjoy my weekend then watch Kyle Walker in 2025" another insisted.

"Just when I was getting well on board the Tuchel train, I’ve got to watch Kyle Walker play football again 💀" this fan was shocked.

Former goalkeeper says England no more likely to win World Cup under Tuchel

Jens Lehmann has suggested that Thomas Tuchel’s appointment will not change England’s World Cup chances. The former Germany international questioned the ex-Bayern Munich coach’s trophy credentials, saying he got lucky to land the role as he succeeded Gareth Southgate.

Lehmann told talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"For me, he is not a traitor. For me, he is very lucky to get such a great job. There must be a reason why he's not with Bayern Munich anymore. It's very difficult to get sacked by Bayern Munich. But we are happy for him that he's the English coach now.

"It doesn't make England more likely to win anything, but it's good for him. You have to look at Bayern Munich and how they played last season. Then you'll see it. If you understand football, you'll see it."

Tuchel was sacked by the Bundesliga giants following a disappointing trophyless 2023-24 season and rumors of friction between him and the club. His first game at the helm of the Three Lions will be against Albania.

