“How is he still a starter”, “Italy’s best is a draw” - Fans unhappy as 32-year-old is named in starting line-up to face Albania in Euro 2024

Fans reacted as Italy named Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in their starting lineup for their Euro 2024 opener against Albania in Dortmund on Saturday (June 15). The Azzurri are the defending champions, beating England on penalties in the final in the previous edition.

The Azzurri have had a far from satisfactory qualifying campaign for the European Championship, winning only four of their eight games and finishing behind England.

Luciano Spalletti's side have warmed up for their title defence. Captain Donnarumma, Federico Chiesa and Jorginho are three of a handful of returnees from the triumphant campaign three years ago.

Meanwhile, Jorginho had a bit part role for the Gunners in the 2023-24 season, so fans are not enthused to see the 32-year-old start against Albania.

Here's how fans reacted, with one tweeting:

"Jorginho is finished. How's he still a starter?

Another chimed in:

"Jorginho starts? Italy's best bet is a draw."

Similar reactions followed, with Ezb Classic tweeting:

"Jorginho (followed by four crying emojis)"

Kante Not Ngolo posted:

"Jorginho in big 2024? really??"

Banter Tok commented sarcastically:

"Jorginho is starting for Italy tonight! One of my favourite players. Will he get outpaced by the referee tonight?"

Italy are in the Group of Death at Euro 2024, with Spain - who thumped Croatia 3-0 earlier on Saturday - also in the group.

Who are the Euro 2020-winning players in Italy's Euro 2024 squad?

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti only has five players in his Euro 2024 squad who started the Euro 2020 final win over England at the Wembley three years ago. As mentioned above, apart from captain Donnarumma, Jorginho and Chiesa, the others are right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Most of the players ply their trade in Italy, with a significant portion of them playing for reigning Serie A winners Inter Milan. Here's the Azzurri's 26-man squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario, Alex Meret

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Buongiorno, Riccardo Calafiori, Matteo Darmian, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Cambiaso, Raoul Bellanova, Federico Gatti.

Midfielders: Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, Nicolo Fagioli, Michael Folorunsho.

Forwards: Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori, Federico Chiesa, Mattia Zaccagni, Stephan El Shaarawy, Gianluca Scamacca.

Following their Albania clash, the Azzurri take on Spain in Gelsenkirchen on June 20 before locking horns with Croatia in Leipzig four days later.