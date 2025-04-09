"How stupid is that" - Pundit slams Real Madrid star after Arsenal's 3-0 win

Football pundit Alan Shearer criticized midfielder Eduardo Camavinga following his red card in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss against Arsenal. He slammed his reactionary kick to the ball in the final seconds of the game while on a booking, with Real Madrid heading for a 3-0 defeat.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Shearer said of Camavinga's loss of concentration:

"How stupid is that. How ridiculous. I understand the frustration and I understand they’ve taken a beating tonight but that just sums up Real Madrid, it really does."

Camavinga will now miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners took a stunning 2-0 lead in the tie thanks to two free-kicks from Declan Rice before Mikel Merino added another in the 75th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti takes blame for Real Madrid's loss to Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti took responsibility for his side's heavy loss. He admitted that the team could not respond after going 2-0 down.

He said (via Madrid Universal):

“It has been a hard defeat. The team has been quite good and tidy in the first half. After the two set-piece goals, the team fell mentally and physically. It was difficult to finish the game because we did not have the reaction that this team usually has. There are two evaluations: one that has satisfied me until 0-0 and another after they scored, which has been very bad.

“We have to do everything possible to try to recover. The possibilities are very few, but we have to try and we will try in every way. Let’s see if we can do it. It seems that after tonight there are no chances, but in football, there are always changes. No one expected Arsenal to score two free kicks, but anything can happen. It’s very difficult, but things like this have happened in the Bernabéu."

Real Madrid travel to Alaves in a LaLiga clash on Sunday, April 13, before they host Arsenal in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

They are on a three-match winless streak after drawing to Real Sociedad in the 2nd leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash and then losing 2-1 at home to Valencia in the league.

