How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to lock horns at Stamford Bridge on October 22 in an enticing Premier League clash.

The Blues will enter the contest having won four out of their last five games in the Premier League. They were held to a goalless draw at home in their last clash against city rivals Brentford on October 19.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have won three out of their last five games, losing one and drawing another. Erik ten Hag's side put on a scintillating performance at home against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game, winning 2-0 against Antonio Conte's team.

Chelsea currently have 20 points from 10 games and sit in fourth spot in league table. Manchester United have 19 points on the board and are in fifth spot at the moment.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Erik ten Hag's manchester United take on Chelsea next

Chelsea vs. Manchester United is set to start at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday. Fans can watch the game live on NBC and can stream it online on NBCSports.com.

Marcus Rashford has been United's top scorer so far this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 12 games in all competitions. Apart from the Englishman, Bruno Fernandes and Antony have been looking sharp in recent games.

Raheem Sterling is the Blues' top scorer at the moment. The former Liverpool and Manchester City winger has scored four goals and assisted two more in 13 games for the London-based team.

Graham Potter will have a few injury woes to deal with. Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, and Reece James have been sidelined with long-term injury issues. Conor Gallagher also came off at half-time due to illness in his team's game against Brentford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be expected to start against Manchester United after Potter decided to hand Armando Broja a start midweek. Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Christian Pulisic might also be set for a first-team return.

Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are out with long-term injury problems for the Red Devils. Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are still working their way back to full fitness and will be unavailable for Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will also not be a part of the team against the Blues after his tantrums during the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag might look to bring back the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, or Scott McTominay back to the first XI for the clash at Stamford Bridge. All three players started on the bench against Tottenham.

