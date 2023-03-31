How will the Premier League table look without VAR? Analysing impact of technology on PL this season

The Premier League is reaching its conclusion with just under two months till the final day of the season. However, the campaign has been impacted by the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

Several debatable decisions have marred results, such as Bruno Fernandes' contentious equaliser in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Manchester City. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been the victim of some bizarre VAR calls, none more so than Matheus Nunes' sending off in the 4-2 defeat to Leeds United.

So, what would the Premier League look like if VAR wasn't used this season? ESPN has delved into what the standings would resemble if initial decisions without VAR stood. They do so by taking the first VAR overturn in each game, as any subsequent decision wouldn't have happened due to the game being altered.

The source also took into account the time of the incident, the team's form and the expected goal at the time of the incident. They also consider the strength of the team and the incident's impact.

Interestingly, Arsenal remain league leaders, but their eight-point lead on second-placed Manchester City is cut to six points. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur replace Manchester United in third, with the Red Devils dropping down to fourth. Brighton & Hove Albion make a dramatic climb up to the fifth spot, just three points off the top four.

Liverpool and Aston Villa have been the sides that have mostly benefited from VAR this season. If it wasn't in use, they would have lost six points, with Jurgen Klopp's side ninth (currently sixth) and 13 points off United. Not one VAR intervention has cost the Merseysiders this season. Villa would remain 11th but only seven points above the drop zone rather than 14.

One game in particular that VAR affected was Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City in October. Phil Foden's goal was ruled out due to Erling Haaland being adjudged to have fouled Fabinho. It would have given the Cityzens the lead and in the process, the VAR table handed Pep Guardiola's side three points.

The relegation battle is an interesting one as a result of no VAR. Southampton and Bournemouth, who occupy 20th and 19th respectively would be joined by Crystal Palace rather than West Ham United as it stands.

Dale Johnson @DaleJohnsonESPN



- Villa and Liverpool benefit most at key times (worth 6 points)

- West Ham worst affected, lost 5 pts

- Arsenal's lead cut, cos Man City more adversely affected

- Crystal Palace slump seven places to 19th



Arsenal's Bukayo Saka wins first Premier League Player of the Month award

Bukayo Saka bags his first PL Player of the Month award.

Arsenal are leading the way in the Premier League and are edging closer to winning their first title since 2004. Bukayo Saka has been instrumental in the Gunners' remarkable campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 28 games.

He has picked up his first Premier League Player of the Month award for his impressive exploits in March. He managed three goals and two assists in four games, including a remarkable effort in the 4-0 win over Everton on March 1.

Saka is the second Arsenal player to pick up the Premier League Player of the Month award this season. Club captain Martin Odegaard won the award in November/December.

