"How did we win that", "Brahim Diaz is the closest thing to Messi" - Fans react as Real Madrid defeat Leipzig 1-0 in UCL fixture

Fans on social media have reacted to Real Madrid's 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, February 13.

The German outfit will be disappointed with their inability to capitalize on numerous presentable opportunities as the visitors' defense was missing a number of key players.

There was a controversial moment early on in the game when Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko's goal was disallowed for offside. There were further defensive lapses from Real Madrid that the hosts failed to capitalize on. Los Blancos, too, missed a number of chances in an entertaining first half.

However, the game's pace changed in the 48th minute, thanks to Brahim Diaz. The Los Blancos attacker provided the moment of brilliance the game needed by dribbling past several defenders before placing a beautiful curling shot into the top left corner.

Despite being a goal up, Real Madrid missed an opportunity to extend their lead when Vinicius Junior hit the post in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was arguably the best player on the pitch in the end-to-end game, making nine saves to keep Madrid's clean-sheet intact.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the game, which could have gone in any direction, as both teams seemed evenly matched.

"How did we win that"

Another hailed the goalscorer by comparing him to Lionel Messi:

"Brahim Diaz is the closest thing to Messi"



Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham praises Brahim Diaz' performance

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham took to social media to praise his teammate Brahim Diaz for his outstanding goal against RB Leipzig. Diaz stepped up in Bellingham's absence and made a significant impact in the game by scoring the winning goal.

Bellingham, who is on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, expressed his excitement for Diaz's goal with a post on his official X account. He wrote:

"Oh my god Brahim!!!"

Furthermore, Diaz celebrated his goal with a tribute to Bellingham, as he used the Englishman's signature move after scoring. The former AC Milan star will be hoping to make another positive impression in the second leg against Leipzig in front of Madrid fans at the Bernabeu.