“How wonderful” – Barcelona star’s partner promotes Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s new business on Instagram

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets' wife Elena Galera promoted Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo's new business on her Instagram story. Roccuzzo has recently tied up with tech brand CASETiFy to sell products about women empowerment.

The main aim of Messi's wife's venture is to help women worldwide reach their dreams. She is selling cellphone covers, with each item's price ranging between $60 and $75 as a part of her business.

Galera posted a video of her owing products from Antonela Roccuzzo's brand and captioned the video (via her Instagram story):

"How wonerful."

Elena Galera's Instagram story

Roccuzzo's business venture will donate 100 percent of its profit to non-profit organization, Equity Now. She is a woman of many trades despite having a low public profile. Roccuzzo, who has around 35 million Instagram followers, has tie-ups with famous lifestyle brands like Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Alo Yoga, and more.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, shares a close bond with Sergio Busquets. Upon the announcement of Busquets' departure from the Blaugrana, Messi penned a heartfelt message for his former teammate, writing (via his Instagram post):

"On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family. Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Sergio Busquets, who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, is the player with whom Lionel Messi has shared the pitch the most with during his iconic career (567 times).

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were recently spotted chatting with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi recently won the Laureus 2023 Sportsperson of the Year award. On the red carpet of the event, Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were seen chatting with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Messi asked the Pole about how is life in Barcelona. The Polish striker claimed that everything is good. Roccuzzo, meanwhile, claimed that Lewandowski and his wife are in love with the city (according to GOAL).

Messi Xtra @M30Xtra الأسطورة ميسي لـ ليفاندوفسكي: كل شيء جيد في برشلونة؟



ليفاندوفسكي: نعم جيد



أنتونيلا: هم مغرمان بالمدينة (ليفا وزوجته)



الأسطورة ميسي: هل تعيشون في منطقة كاستيلديفلس؟ (منطقة منزل الأسطورة) الأسطورة ميسي لـ ليفاندوفسكي: كل شيء جيد في برشلونة؟ليفاندوفسكي: نعم جيدأنتونيلا: هم مغرمان بالمدينة (ليفا وزوجته)الأسطورة ميسي: هل تعيشون في منطقة كاستيلديفلس؟ (منطقة منزل الأسطورة) https://t.co/rJizHEhimW

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Argentine would leave at the end of the season. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Barcelona or a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Poll : 0 votes