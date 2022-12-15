Chelsea legend Didier Drogba names 4 France players Argentina have to watch out for in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Didier Drogba has warned Argentina not to just focus on Kylian Mbappe in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against France.

Both France and Argentina are looking to secure their third FIFA World Cup in a mouth-watering clash. The game will almost certainly be billed as Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG pair both on five goals for the tournament.

While the iconic attacking duo are the undoubted stars of their nations, Chelsea icon Didier Drogba has urged Argentina not to overlook the other dangerous players in the French lineup. According to Madrid Zone, the Ivorian stated:

“Argentina have to look out for Mbappé? Yes ofcourse but there’s also Griezmann, Tchouaméni and Dembélé.”

While Les Bleus have been far from convincing in the current FIFA World Cup, they have reached their second consecutive final. Despite suffering numerous injury problems, Didier Deschamps has managed to find a system that suits his players perfectly.

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the players of the tournament, while Tchouameni and Dembele are just two of the many leading lights in France's younger generation of superstars.

Didier Drogba believes Argentina will be aggressive in the FIFA World Cup final against France

Didier Drogba believes Argentina's best chance of success in Sunday's final will be if they show aggression against the defending champions.

Both sides have been far from convincing in the tournament, but Argentina did save their best performance for their most recent clash against Croatia in the semi-final. They will certainly have the support of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium and Drogba told BBC Sport how he thinks they can win the final.

Didier Drogba proclaimed:

"Argentina will know that the French team don't like to receive a lot of knocks. Argentina are really aggressive and they won't let Kylian Mbappe face the game. They will try and block him because they know he is the main man. It is going to be difficult for them to handle Tchouameni, Griezmann and even Dembele.

"We don't talk about Dembele I think he has been helping Jules Kounde a lot. He has been working really hard."

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Argentina will not be intimidated by the French, as he stated:

"As good as France are, I think Lionel Messi and Argentina will be sat there licking their lips a little bit. They will be thinking there are areas they can get at France, particularly down the left-hand area of their defence.

"When France were run at they did panic a little bit and with Julian Alvarez and Messi dancing and wiggling around, it is going to be a great game."

