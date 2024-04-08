“Waiting for Manchester United” - Fans react as ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter rejects chance to manage European giants 

Fans recently reacted to reports that Graham Potter has rejected the Ajax job as he wants to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The former Chelsea manager has been without a job since he was sacked at Stamford Bridge a year ago.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that Potter was quick to turn down an offer from the Eredivisie side. The 48-year-old held talks with the Dutch side, but opted against the move amid reported interest from the Red Devils.

Some fans were quick to claim that the rejection was down to his belief that he will be able to get the managerial job at Old Trafford. They wrote:

"Somebody should take him off the market before Ten Hag loses his job," wrote a fan on X.

Another one added, "He should ditch the idea of joining man united because we are all behind Ten Hag to lead us into greatness like SAF"

"I hope his not waiting for manutd job. He better takes the Ajax role," [sic] claimed another fan.

Manchester United have also been linked with Roberto de Zerbi this summer, while England manager Gareth Southgate has also been rumored to be in the running.

Manchester United sent mixed signals about Graham Potter

Pundits have discussed the possibility that Graham Potter could take over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Some believe it is the right move, while others have urged the Red Devils to stay away.

Jamie O'Hara is in favor of the move and suggested Potter's name when the discussion of Ten Hag's potential replacements was taking place on talkSPORT. He said:

"Graham Potter. It's a big job, it's a massive job."

While Ray Parlour reminded the former Tottenham man about Potter's record at Chelsea, saying:

"Well, look at Chelsea now. I think there's a project there and there are some young players at United and I think someone like him could do a good job. Ten Hag, for me, I think he's lost the dressing room."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor made it clear that Potter should not be in the running. He said on talkSPORT:

"He [Potter] failed at Chelsea. He doesn't deserve his next club after failing at Chelsea to be Manchester United. What does that say about Manchester United?

"I understand what you're saying, but they should go for someone and say, 'You know what, Brighton, how much for [Roberto] De Zerbi? We're going to go and get him'. Villa did that with Unai Emery. They went and said how much compensation, went and paid it, and got him out of there. That's what big clubs do."

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table and reports suggest Erik ten Hag's job is hanging in the balance.

