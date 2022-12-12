Huge fitness boost for Argentina as Lionel Scaloni confirms 2 key stars are fit to face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup SF 

Argentina received some positive news ahead of their semi-final clash against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup on December 13.

Manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed the availability of two important players, Angel di Maria and Rodrigo de Paul for the clash. The duo are said to be okay for the upcoming match to help La Albiceleste book a spot in the FIFA World Cup finals.

Standard Sport writer Nizaar Kinsella reported on the news, saying:

"#ARG manager Scaloni confirms Di Maria and De Paul are fit to face #HRV"

Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul has been a vital presence for Argentina in the middle of the park this World Cup. He played every minute of their Group C games against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland as well as their Round of 16 win against Australia.

He put in an industrious shift against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals before being substituted after 66 minutes. While he has no goals or assists, he has been a key player in La Albiceleste's success.

Di Maria, on the other hand, has not been able to get regular minutes for the South American giants. The Juventus winger played the full 90 minutes in Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia. He was substituted in both Group C games against Poland and Mexico.

The winger was named on the bench for both knockout games. He didn't make an appearance against Australia at all and came on as a late substitute in extra time against La Oranje. He has scored no goals but provided an assist in this FIFA World Cup campaign.

Both players look ready to face off against Croatia on Tuesday for a spot in the finals of the World Cup.

Argentina charged for disorder after raucous World Cup quarter-final

Argentina have been charged by FIFA after the quarter-final match against the Netherlands

Football's governing body FIFA has issued a disorder charge against Argentina for its conduct in the quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. This comes after a record 17 yellow cards were shown to players and coaching staff in the game.

La Oranje equalized with two late goals to send the game to penalties in what was a fiercely fought contest.

Players and coaching staff encroached on the field as the game turned ugly. FIFA has opened up disciplinary cases against both the Netherlands and La Albiceleste. It is expected that a fine of 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,000) could be levied on both teams.

Generally, a team misconduct charge is given by FIFA if a team accrues five yellow cards in a game. The South American team might face a heavier penalty due to the separate disorder charge.

