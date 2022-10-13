“Huge statement by club owners” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are set to appoint new director of recruitment

Senior journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are set to appoint Joe Shields as the new director of recruitment.

Shields is a well-respected individual in the field and has previously worked in clubs like Southampton, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Fulham.

He joined Southampton in July after spending nine long years with Manchester City. He helped the club sign defensive midfielder Romero Lavia for a fee of £10.5 million. Chelsea, meanwhile, had a £50 million bid rejected for the player.

Romano wrote on his Twitter account:

"Exclusive: Chelsea are closing in on the agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as new Director of Recruitment."

"Huge statement by club owners as Shields is highly rated after his top work with Southampton and Man City, discovering many talents."

Shields has also been known for recruiting several future stars during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Todd Boehly was keen to add an experienced member to his recruitment team and Shields, with his background, might turn out to be the perfect fit.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to going top of the group in UEFA Champions League

Graham Potter

Chelsea went to the top of group E in the UEFA Champions League with their 2-0 away win against AC Milan.

Graham Potter considers reaching the top of the group as important. He told the media after the win at the San Siro (via football.london):

"It's obviously important to be there at the end of the group and because of that we know we have to keep going and focus on Salzburg away. Between that, we have Premier League games to focus on and then we'll be ready for that."

Potter has done a tremendous job in improving the side's confidence since taking over the side. While speaking about how he has managed to do that, the 47-year-old said:

"The Salzburg game was a difficult game for lots of reasons. It wasn’t the best start in Zagreb and then things changing behind the scenes, then Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] passes away and you have no games. The players did know us and we didn’t know them, then we had the international break. We worked hard in emphasising the importance of the group and the team and there is quality. It’s been a nice start for us and we need to carry on."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager also spoke about his Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saying:

"We haven't done anything special with him, it's all down to him. He's been building his fitness up. He had a difficult summer but the stronger he gets and the more we understand him and he understands us, the better he will be."

