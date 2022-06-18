“Huge worry for everybody” – Danny Mills highlights key ‘advantage’ Manchester City hold over Liverpool and others in Premier League title race next season

Former England footballer Danny Mills has issued a warning to Liverpool and other big clubs after Manchester City announced their first huge summer signing ahead of the new EPL season.

Mills believes the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to Man City is a 'huge worry for everybody' in the league.

Danny Mills says he wouldn't be surprised if Erling Haaland scores more than 30 goals in the Premier League next season. "He'll hit the ground running!"

The Premier League champions played almost the entire 2021-22 season without a seasoned striker and have now announced the signing of the 21-year-old Norwegian international.

Haaland is one of the most highly-rated strikers in the world and his numbers highlight his talent. The Norwegian scored 29 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund in the 2021-22 season.

According to Sky Sports, the deal between Borussia Dortmund and Man City for Haaland was worth £85.5 million, including release clause fees, signing bonuses, and agent fees. Haaland's arrival at the Etihad Stadium will give Pep Guardiola's team a lethal striking option next season.

Expressing his views on Sky Sports on Haaland's arrival in England and its ramifications in the league, former England footballer Danny Mills said:

"I think he’s going to be absolutely fantastic, I think he’ll come in and hit the ground running. He had a little bit of a break towards the end of last season with injuries. He’s been back over the summer playing international football, so he’s up to speed again."

"He’ll now have a couple of weeks off before he goes back into pre-season with Manchester City. I think he will start like a house on fire. I wouldn’t be surprised if he scores 30-plus goals in the Premier League next season."

Mills continued:

“The advantage that City will have, when they get to the World Cup break after the 12th of November, Erling Haaland’s going to get a rest. He’s not going to the World Cup. He’s going do what he’s done for the last few seasons and get a winter break."

"So that’ll mean he’ll be even fresher for the back end of the season which again is a huge worry for everybody else.”

Liverpool have given themselves a big shot in the arm after poaching another young striker, Darwin Nunez, from Benfica ahead of the new season.

Manchester City take initial steps to sign Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips ahead of the new EPL season

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are actively working to sign Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips ahead of the new season. Romano revealed that the EPL champions have a deal ready for Cucurella while Phillips is being considered a replacement option for Fernandinho.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Manchester City are working on both Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips deals. First official bid for Cucurella will be submitted soon, while Phillips is considered the main target to replace Fernandinho.

Providing an update on City's targets, the journalist said via Twitter:

''Manchester City are working on both Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips deals. First official bid for Cucurella will be submitted soon, while Phillips is considered the main target to replace Fernandinho.''

